Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.00. Leslie’s reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $101,417,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Leslie’s by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after buying an additional 2,899,423 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after buying an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $20.70. 1,106,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,242. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

