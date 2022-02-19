Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,096,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 17.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of LTRPA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.