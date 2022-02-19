Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,521,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,795 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 73,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.45.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

