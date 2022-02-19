Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $99.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

