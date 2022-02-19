Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,591,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 748,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,349,000 after acquiring an additional 296,640 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after acquiring an additional 372,338 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

