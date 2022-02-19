Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $240.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.03 and a 200-day moving average of $253.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

