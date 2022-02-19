Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 41.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE ZIM opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.