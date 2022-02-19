Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $375.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

