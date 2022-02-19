Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.03) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 180 ($2.44) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.49) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.79).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 161.52 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

