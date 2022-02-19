Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 884,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,937.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

LCUT stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.