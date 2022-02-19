Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 40,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 54,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Get Live Current Media alerts:

Live Current Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.