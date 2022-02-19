Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 923,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 190.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 224,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Livent stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.