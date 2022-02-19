Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.15, but opened at $24.38. Livent shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 40,856 shares traded.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

