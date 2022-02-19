Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $81.33

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.33, but opened at $77.88. Logitech International shares last traded at $75.22, with a volume of 28,583 shares changing hands.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $119,873,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,819,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $40,153,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 396,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

