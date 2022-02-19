Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.85 or 0.06801881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,802.89 or 0.99797207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00051168 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

