Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.00

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$15.55, with a volume of 3854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.47 million and a PE ratio of -263.93.
About Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA)
