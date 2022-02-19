Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.00

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$15.55, with a volume of 3854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.47 million and a PE ratio of -263.93.

About Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

