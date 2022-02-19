LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 856,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $53,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 441.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 104,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after buying an additional 87,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73.

