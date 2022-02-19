LPL Financial LLC Has $63.93 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.31% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $63,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 902,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 282,376 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

