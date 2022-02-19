LPL Financial LLC Has $72.53 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $72,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average is $162.77. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

