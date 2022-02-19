LPL Financial LLC Purchases 406,742 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,925,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 406,742 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $60,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.12 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

