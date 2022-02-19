Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $447.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $447.57.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.66 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $144,078,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

