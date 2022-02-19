LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading Down 0.2%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 136.51 ($1.85). Approximately 2,132,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,232,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.80 ($1.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. LXI REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

