LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Brokerages expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report sales of $11.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $44.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $51.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.47 billion to $50.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $99.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

