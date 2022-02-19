Ma Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MAF) Announces $0.12 Final Dividend

Ma Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MAF) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

Get Ma Financial Group alerts:

In other Ma Financial Group news, insider Julian Biggins 82,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. Also, insider Christopher Wyke 55,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ma Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ma Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.