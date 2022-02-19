Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $176.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.
Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.