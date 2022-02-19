Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $176.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,574,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,844,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $10,867,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 555,555 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

