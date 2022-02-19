Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.59 and last traded at 0.57. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 35,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.57.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Magna Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 price objective for the company.

About Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF)

Magna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration stage company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties in Mexico. The firm’s primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

