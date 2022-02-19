MahaDAO One Day Volume Hits $311,879.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00007841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $311,879.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

