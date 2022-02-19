MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

