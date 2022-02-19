Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,948,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

