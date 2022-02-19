Man Group plc Buys 32,844 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 727,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

