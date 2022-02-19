Man Group plc Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 44.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,246 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after buying an additional 2,257,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

