Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 69.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

