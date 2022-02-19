Man Group plc Has $7.71 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,450 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $51,128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.