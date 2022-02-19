Man Group plc Sells 129,462 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,462 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,729,180. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

