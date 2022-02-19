Manchester City Fan Token Price Tops $10.19 on Top Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.19 or 0.00025415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $35.76 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.04 or 0.06849415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,045.56 or 0.99848661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

