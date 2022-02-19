Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 17,447 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,447 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after buying an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

