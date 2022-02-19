Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 30,315 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

