Mariner LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Schneider National by 2,869.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 332,579 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 274,013 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.03.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

