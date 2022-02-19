Mariner LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 294.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after acquiring an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

