Mariner LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,139 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 41.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

SBI opened at $8.89 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

