Marlin Price Reaches $0.0381 on Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $28.06 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.03 or 0.06844681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.61 or 0.99818517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

