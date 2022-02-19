Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 48,670 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,670 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 54,485.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,010,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 495,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 86.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after buying an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $7,542,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

