Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $498.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.09 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $552.43 and its 200 day moving average is $630.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.