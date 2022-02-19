Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Powered Brands by 5,093.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 917,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the second quarter worth $7,760,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the second quarter worth $5,206,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the second quarter worth $923,000.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

POW opened at $9.77 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.