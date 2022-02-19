Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 48.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,876 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DX opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DX shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

