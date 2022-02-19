Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $265,327.05 and approximately $39,966.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.96 or 0.06852912 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00038896 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

