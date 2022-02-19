Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.47)-$(0.52) EPS.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,606,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,271. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Matterport has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.