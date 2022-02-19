Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.47)-$(0.52) EPS.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,606,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,271. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Matterport has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

