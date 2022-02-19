Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,336 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 393,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,439 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after purchasing an additional 188,328 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of CAR opened at $160.45 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.15.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,056.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

