Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.11 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

