Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:NWG opened at $6.39 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.39.
NatWest Group Profile
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
