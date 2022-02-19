Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.39 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

